Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,530 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.