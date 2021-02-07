Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,210 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.09 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $929.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.