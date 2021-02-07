Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nokia by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

