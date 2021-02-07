Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,045 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,101 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

