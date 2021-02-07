Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of HAP stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.