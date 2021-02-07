KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Twilio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.26.

Twilio stock opened at $400.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

