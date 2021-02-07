KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $70.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

