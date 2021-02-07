KeyCorp Increases Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $105.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

