KeyCorp Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of FBHS opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

