KeyCorp Weighs in on STERIS plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for STERIS in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

NYSE STE opened at $183.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.25. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

