Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.81

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 71469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

