Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KE. Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,703,000 after buying an additional 65,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.