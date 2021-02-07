Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.