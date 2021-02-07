Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) had its price objective boosted by Aegis from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

