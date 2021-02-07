Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.