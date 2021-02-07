Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Critical Review

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust -11.64% -6.33% -2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Klépierre and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 6 4 3 0 1.77 Diversified Healthcare Trust 3 2 1 0 1.67

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Klépierre.

Volatility and Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.71 billion 4.05 $363.89 million N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 1.01 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.38

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Klépierre beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

