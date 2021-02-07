Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $581,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

