Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,200,000 after purchasing an additional 139,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $221.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

