Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 994,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knowles by 39.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

