Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $54.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

