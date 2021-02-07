Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.Kohl’s also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.00-1.05 EPS.

KSS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

