Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

