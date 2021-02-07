Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $421,000 in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.39 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.