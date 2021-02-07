Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $628,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,853,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI opened at $252.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.64. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $252.06.

