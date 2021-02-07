Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

IJH stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

