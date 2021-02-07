Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,556,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

Shares of CHWY opened at $110.70 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -257.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.