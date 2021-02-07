Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,146,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,063 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

