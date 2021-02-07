Kuai Token (KT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.57 million and $9.63 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.01245463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06639327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.