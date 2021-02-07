Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.