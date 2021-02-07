LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $120.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

LCII stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

