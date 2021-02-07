Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $552.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $573.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.78 and its 200 day moving average is $421.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

