Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Target by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

NYSE TGT opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.66. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.