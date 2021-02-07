Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Leslie’s updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.55-0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.05 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

