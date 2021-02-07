Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Leslie’s also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 769,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,551. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.73.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.