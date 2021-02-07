Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,830. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

