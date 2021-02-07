Lightning Bitcoin Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $434,814.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00389593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

