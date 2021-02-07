Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $114.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

