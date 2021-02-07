Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.07.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE:LSPD opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -148.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$87.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.15. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.