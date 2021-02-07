Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $257.37 on Friday. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18,981.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

