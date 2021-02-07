Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $574.17 million, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

