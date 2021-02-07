Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

