Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE LTHM opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -220.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

