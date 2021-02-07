LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $73,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE RAMP opened at $82.01 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.