Loom Network Price Tops $0.0683 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.01141560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06291150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

