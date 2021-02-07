Loop Capital Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $174.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $148.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.46.

ALB stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

