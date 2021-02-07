LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $124.97 and last traded at $122.59, with a volume of 3541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.98.

The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,709,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,742.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 311,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,324,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

