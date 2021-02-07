Luke Jensen Buys 1,995 Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

LON ASC opened at GBX 4,900 ($64.02) on Friday. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.26 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,858.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,672.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,523.60 ($72.17).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

