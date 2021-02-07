Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 22,203,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 4,684,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70.

About Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.