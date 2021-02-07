M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

