Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $176.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,090,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,756,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,815,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.